PRE-SALE STARTS TUESDAY 12/10 @10AM LOCAL
ON-SALE STARTS FRIDAY 12/13 @10AM LOCAL

  • VIP Packages Include:

I KNOW YOU ARE!

  • - BACKSTAGE PACKAGE
  • One Premium Reserved Ticket to the Show
  • Access to a super exclusive backstage mingle with Paul
  • One (1) Individual photo opportunity with Paul
  • One (1) VIP access laminate
  • One (1) Super secret VIP gift item
  • One (1) print, signed by Paul
    • *you may be asked to arrive up to 2 hours before show doors open **backstage mingle will not exceed 30 minutes ***VIP special gift will be shipped to you after the show

WHY DON'T YOU TAKE A PICTURE?!

  • - PHOTO OP PACKAGE
  • One Premium Reserved Ticket to the Show
  • One (1) Individual photo opportunity with Paul
  • One (1) VIP access laminate
  • One (1) Super secret VIP gift item
    • *you may be asked to arrive up to 2 hours before show doors open ***VIP special gift will be shipped to you after the show

I MEANT TO DO THAT!

  • - MERCH BUNDLE
  • One Premium Reserved Ticket to the Show
  • One (1) Commemorative VIP laminate
  • One (1) Super secret VIP gift item
    • ***VIP special gift will be shipped to you after the show

TOUR

Pee-wee Herman Tour Dates
Date Location Venue Tickets
Feb. 14 Portland, OR Newmark Theatre
Feb. 15 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre
Feb. 21 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
Feb. 22 Salt Lake City, UT Kingsbury Hall
Feb. 27 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Feb. 28 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Feb. 29 San Diego, CA Spreckels Theatre
Mar. 05 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre
Mar. 06 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Mar. 08 Dallas, TX The Majestic Theatre
Mar. 12 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle
Mar. 13 Tampa, FL Tampa Theatre
Mar. 14 Coral Springs, FL Coral Springs Center For The Arts
Mar. 20 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
Mar. 21 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
Mar. 22 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
Mar. 26 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
Mar. 27 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
Mar. 28 Boston, MA Orpheum Theater
Mar. 29 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
